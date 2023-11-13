Ukraine's Foreign Minister asks EU Council for weapons and support for accession talks

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, addressed the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council on 13 November, urging it to increase military aid for Ukraine, approve the decision to start Ukraine’s EU accession talks in December, and speed up work on the 12th sanctions package against Russia.

Details: Kuleba thanked the EU for supplying Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, and for taking steps that boost Ukrainians’ morale, especially that of Ukrainian soldiers.

He stressed that it is impossible to overestimate the positive effect of the European Commission’s recent decision to recommend opening Ukraine’s EU membership negotiations.

Quote: "Thanks to the positive recommendation of the European Commission, Ukrainians have felt that our struggle has not been in vain, that our efforts are being recognised.

We are counting on unanimous support from your leaders in December when the European Council meets to make its decision on the start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations."

Kuleba noted that Ukraine is making every effort to adopt the framework of the negotiations, adding that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the appropriate decree on preparation for the negotiations on the day the European Commission presented its report.

Kuleba focused on Ukraine’s priority military needs, calling on EU members to increase military support and shorten delivery times.

This mainly concerns attack aircraft, artillery systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, armoured vehicles, tanks, projectiles, radio-electronic warfare equipment, radars, drones, long-range missiles and other items.

Separately, Kuleba stressed the importance of further enhancing short-, medium- and long-range air and missile defence and supplying the appropriate ammunition.

"We are thankful for all the support. We are counting on the eighth Peace Facility tranche and the establishment of a special fund within the European Peace Facility with €20 billion for aid for Ukraine. It is also important to accelerate the implementation of the EU’s joint plan to supply 1 million rounds of artillery," Kuleba remarked.

He also reiterated his call to create a common space for the defence industries of EU member states and accession candidates: "Later, this cooperation should become one of the pillars of the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy."

Kuleba also urged the EU to accelerate the adoption of its 12th sanctions package against Russia.

The EU’s foreign ministers will discuss further aid for Ukraine in its war of defence against Russia on 13 November.

