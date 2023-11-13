All Sections
Russians bombard Nikopol district, wounding 42-year-old man

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 13 November 2023, 18:45
PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK’S TELEGRAM

The Russians bombarded Nikopol and Pokrovsk hromadas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone, wounding one man [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 42-year-old man was wounded. He is in hospital in moderate condition.

A utility company and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Three private houses, three outbuildings and two garages were damaged. A gas pipeline and a power transmission line were also damaged."

