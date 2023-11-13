All Sections
German Foreign Minister dispels Putin's hopes for reduction in support of Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 19:58
Annalena Baerbock. Stock photo: Getty Images

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Foreign Minister, has commented on the possible hopes of Russian President Vladimir Putin to reduce EU support of Ukraine due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Source: Baerbock’s statement as cited by Tagesspiegel, European Pravda reports.

Quote: "Putin is rejoicing too soon, given the dramatic situation around the world. Because we will not only continue our support of Ukraine – we will continue to expand and increase it," Baerbok emphasised.

She announced a significant increase in support for Ukraine.

"Our support will be significantly expanded, especially next year," said the German minister. 

Baerbock did not provide any details on those plans.

Speaking about the coming weeks and months, she mentioned a winter defence shield, which includes supplying Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system and power generators. 

According to Bild, the German budget for 2024 will include an additional 4 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine. 

These intentions were indirectly confirmed on 13 November by Boris Pistorius, German Defence Minister, who announced a "strong signal" for Ukraine.

