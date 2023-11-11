All Sections
Germany allocates additional €4 billion for military aid for Ukraine in 2024

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 18:35
Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany has allocated an additional €4 billion for military aid for Ukraine in its 2024 budget.

Source: Bild, a German tabloid, citing sources in the German Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sources in the German Defence Ministry told Bild that the coalition parties reached an agreement to add €4 billion more to the funding for Ukraine to the 2024 budget this week. The Bundestag Budget Committee will officially decide on this next week.

Initially, Finance Minister Christian Lindner had only budgeted €4 billion for military aid to Ukraine in the 2024 federal budget. As almost all of this money was earmarked for already existing projects, the German Defence Ministry had only €120 million left for new aid.

The German Defence Ministry sounded the alarm and asked for an additional €5 billion during the current budget negotiations. In the end, an agreement was reached to add another €4 billion to next year’s budget to support Ukraine.

For Kyiv, this means more weapons and ammunition in the war against Russia.

The German Ministry of Defence will be able to spend a further €2 billion on long-term arms supply contracts.

Previously: In October, Germany supplied Ukraine with an aid package containing IRIS-T missile systems, ammunition, and armoured personnel carriers.

