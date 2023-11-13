All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 13 November 2023, 20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
PHOTO: RUSTEM UMIEROV ON FACEBOOK

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has held a conversation with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles. 

Source: Umierov on Facebook 

Quote: "We discussed the key needs of the Ukrainian army for the winter period – anti-aircraft defence systems, artillery and ammunition. Another important aspect was not overlooked – defence systems against UAVs." 

Details: Umierov also thanked Australia for consistent political support, military assistance and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

