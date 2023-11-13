Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
Monday, 13 November 2023, 20:39
Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has held a conversation with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.
Source: Umierov on Facebook
Quote: "We discussed the key needs of the Ukrainian army for the winter period – anti-aircraft defence systems, artillery and ammunition. Another important aspect was not overlooked – defence systems against UAVs."
Details: Umierov also thanked Australia for consistent political support, military assistance and training of Ukrainian soldiers.
