Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has held a conversation with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.

Quote: "We discussed the key needs of the Ukrainian army for the winter period – anti-aircraft defence systems, artillery and ammunition. Another important aspect was not overlooked – defence systems against UAVs."

Details: Umierov also thanked Australia for consistent political support, military assistance and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

