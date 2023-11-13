Ukraine's Defence Ministry is considering dismissing three commanders

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence is considering dismissing three commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine’s military and political leadership

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is preparing to dismiss Tetiana Ostashchenko, Commander of Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, and Serhii Naiev, Commander of Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Paramedics and volunteers involved in medical support for Ukraine’s Defence Forces have reportedly been insisting on Ostashchenko’s dismissal.

No reasons were disclosed for the potential dismissal of Tarnavskyi, who is in charge of one of the fronts of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Nor did the sources provide any reasons for Naiev’s dismissal. However, according to Ukrainska Pravda’s information, he may be one of the main persons of interest in the proceedings concerning the defence of Kherson Oblast in 2022.

Ukrainska Pravda asked the President’s Office to comment on the possible dismissals of these commanders. Serhii Nikiforov, President Zelenskyy’s press secretary, responded that if such a decision is made, it will be duly announced on the president’s official website.

One of the sources noted that the question of these dismissals has been under consideration for several months now.

