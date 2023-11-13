Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
Monday, 13 November 2023, 22:13
Yoav Gallant, Defence Minister of Israel, said Hamas has "lost control" of the Gaza Strip and is retreating south.
Source: The Time of Israel, i24news.tv
Quote: "There is no force of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing at every location. The Hamas organisation has lost control in Gaza: Terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no confidence in the government."
Advertisement:
Details: According to Gallant, in recent days the Israel Defence Forces has intensified activities against Hamas militants in tunnels under Gaza.
After the statement, Israeli media posted a photo of the fighters of the Golani Brigade with Israeli flags in the Hamas parliament hall in Gaza.
Support UP or become our patron!