Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 13 November 2023, 22:13
Soldiers of the Golani Brigade holding up Israeli flags inside the Palestinian parliament. Photo: i24news.tv

Yoav Gallant, Defence Minister of Israel, said Hamas has "lost control" of the Gaza Strip and is retreating south.

Source: The Time of Israel, i24news.tv

Quote: "There is no force of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing at every location. The Hamas organisation has lost control in Gaza: Terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no confidence in the government."

Details: According to Gallant, in recent days the Israel Defence Forces has intensified activities against Hamas militants in tunnels under Gaza.

After the statement, Israeli media posted a photo of the fighters of the Golani Brigade with Israeli flags in the Hamas parliament hall in Gaza.

