Israel releases new death toll from 7 October Hamas attack: number decreases

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 02:50
Israel releases new death toll from 7 October Hamas attack: number decreases
AFTERMATH OF THE HAMAS ATTACK ON A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN ISRAEL. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said on Friday that the death toll from the 7 October Hamas attack in southern Israel had been reviewed and decreased to around 1,200, down from the government's previous estimate of 1,400.

Source: Reuters

Quote from Haiat: "Around 1,200 is the official number of victims of the October 7 massacre."

Details: Haiat said the number was updated on Thursday. He did not give a reason for the revision.

He said the death toll, which includes foreigners, "is not a final number. It (is) an updated estimate. It might change when (they) identify all the bodies."

Background:

  • On the morning of 7 October, Hamas attacked Israel with rockets and invaded the country. 
  • On 9 October, Israel stated that it had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip.

