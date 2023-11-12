Netanyahu says Israel will oppose Palestinian Authority in Gaza after war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will oppose the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the Gaza Strip after the war against Hamas.

Source: The Times of Israel citing Netanyahu's words

Details: Asked about this, Netanyahu said that after the war, Israel would retain "overall security control, including the capacity to go in whenever we want to eliminate terrorists who may pop up again."

Quote: "I will tell you what there will not be. There will not be Hamas.

There will also not be a civil authority that educates its children to hate Israel, to kill Israelis, to eliminate the State of Israel.

There cannot be an authority that pays the families of murderers [amounts] based on the number they murdered.

There cannot be an authority whose leader still has not condemned the terrible [7 October] massacre 30 days later."

"There needs to be something else there. But in any case, we must have security control.

I insist upon it. There may be pressure on this issue. I don’t intend to cave."

"Completion of the task [of the war in Gaza] requires that on the day after Hamas, another Hamas cannot rise there."

Reminder: US President Joe Biden said that Hamas must be destroyed, but the Palestinian state must be preserved.

Reminder:

On 10 October, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant stated that Israel was moving to a "full offence" against the Gaza Strip.

