Russians attack Sumy Oblast, dropping 25 bombs

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 05:18
AN EXPLOSION. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russians have fired on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast 24 times over the past day.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: A total of 116 explosions were recorded.

Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhba, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda, and Esman hromadas were attacked. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians deployed mortars to attack Seredyna-Buda hromada (13 explosions).

Mortar fire (21 explosions), artillery shelling (six explosions) and fire from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (12 explosions) were carried out on Krasnopillia hromada from Russian territory. In addition, the territory of the hromada was attacked with kamikaze drones (two explosions).

Mortar attacks (12 explosions) were recorded in Esman hromada.

The Russians dropped 24 bombs on the territory of Velyka Pysarivka hromada. Fire from artillery (three explosions) was also recorded.

Mortar attacks (16 explosions) were carried out on Khotin hromada from Russian territory.

There were mortar attacks (six explosions) on Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

The Russians deployed mortars (two explosions) to attack Putyvl hromada.

Artillery shelling (five explosions) was carried out on Bilopillia hromada.

An explosion from a mortar was recorded in Druzhba hromada.

The Russians dropped one bomb on Hlukhiv hromada.

