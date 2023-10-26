All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Teenager killed in Russian attack on village in Sumy Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 October 2023, 15:33
Teenager killed in Russian attack on village in Sumy Oblast
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russians opened fire at the village of Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of 26 October, killing a 16-year-old boy.

Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "A 16-year-old boy died as a result of the attack on the village of Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that at around 13:00, the teenager was killed by the invaders' artillery fire right on the porch of his own house.

The attack also destroyed the private houses of local residents.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians fire mortars on border of Sumy Oblast
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces bombard Sumy Oblast with mortars and artillery
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: