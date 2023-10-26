Teenager killed in Russian attack on village in Sumy Oblast

The Russians opened fire at the village of Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of 26 October, killing a 16-year-old boy.

Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "A 16-year-old boy died as a result of the attack on the village of Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast."

Details: He added that at around 13:00, the teenager was killed by the invaders' artillery fire right on the porch of his own house.

The attack also destroyed the private houses of local residents.

