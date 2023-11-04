All Sections
Russians claim 4 drones shot down over 2 Russian oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 07:14
Russians claim 4 drones shot down over 2 Russian oblasts
UKRAINIAN-MADE KAMIKAZE DRONE HRIM [THUNDER]. STOCK PHOTO: ARMIAINFORM

The Russians claimed they shot down four Ukrainian drones on Saturday morning, 4 November.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defence systems destroyed four Ukrainian UAVs over the territories of Belgorod and Kursk oblasts at night."

Details: The Russian ministry did not report on the aftermath of the drone attack.

