Russians claim 4 drones shot down over 2 Russian oblasts
Saturday, 4 November 2023, 07:14
The Russians claimed they shot down four Ukrainian drones on Saturday morning, 4 November.
Source: Russian Defence Ministry
Quote: "The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defence systems destroyed four Ukrainian UAVs over the territories of Belgorod and Kursk oblasts at night."
Advertisement:
Details: The Russian ministry did not report on the aftermath of the drone attack.
