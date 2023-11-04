Ukrainian mobile firing groups destroy two Shahed attack UAVs over Sumy Oblast
Saturday, 4 November 2023, 08:34
Mobile firing groups from the Ukrainian Defence Forces, a part of the Ukrainian air defence forces, consisting of trained crews protecting Ukrainian skies from Russian air threats, have destroyed two Russian Shahed kamikaze drones over Sumy Oblast on the night of 3-4 November.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command
Quote: "The enemy targeted Sumy Oblast with two Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from Kursk Oblast overnight.
Both enemy drones have been destroyed by mobile firing group units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces."
