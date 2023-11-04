All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian mobile firing groups destroy two Shahed attack UAVs over Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 08:34
Ukrainian mobile firing groups destroy two Shahed attack UAVs over Sumy Oblast
STOCK PHOTO: DESTROYED SHAHED UAV

Mobile firing groups from the Ukrainian Defence Forces, a part of the Ukrainian air defence forces, consisting of trained crews protecting Ukrainian skies from Russian air threats, have destroyed two Russian Shahed kamikaze drones over Sumy Oblast on the night of 3-4 November.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command

Quote: "The enemy targeted Sumy Oblast with two Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from Kursk Oblast overnight.

Advertisement:

Both enemy drones have been destroyed by mobile firing group units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastdroneswar
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, dropping 25 bombs
Russians target 7 border areas of Sumy Oblast
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with mortars and artillery dropping 5 bombs
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: