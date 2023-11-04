All Sections
Zelenskyy dismissed Special Operations Forces Commander Khorenko at Defence Minister's request

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 12:01
Zelenskyy dismissed Special Operations Forces Commander Khorenko at Defence Minister's request
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Viktor Khorenko. Photo: PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

The Office of the President of Ukraine has stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Major General Viktor Khorenko from the post of Commander of the Special Operations Forces at the request of Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Source: Roman Mashovets, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Law of Ukraine on National Security indicates that commanders of branches and separate services of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are appointed and dismissed by the President of Ukraine at the request of the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

The Office of the President received such a submission following the current legislation."

Details: The wording is in Clause 5 of Article 16 of the Law On National Security of Ukraine.

Background

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree dated 3 November, dismissed Viktor Khorenko and appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
  • Zelenskyy said in his evening video address that Khorenko will continue to carry out special tasks as part of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence.
  • However, Major General Khorenko does not know the reasons for his dismissal from the post of Commander of the Special Operations Forces. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, did not submit a request for his dismissal.

