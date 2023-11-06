Putin to run for presidency again and can stay in power for another 6 years

Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the March 2024 presidential election, which will allow him to remain in power until at least 2030.

Source: Reuters, citing sources

Quote from one of the sources: "The decision has been made – he will run."

Advertisement:

Details: Other Reuters sources confirmed this information.

One of the sources aware of the Kremlin's plans said that Putin's advisers are preparing for him to run.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

A foreign diplomatic source, who also wished to remain anonymous, said that Putin had made the decision recently and that it would be announced in the near future.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment. In September, Peskov said that if Putin decides to run, no one will be able to compete with him.

According to official opinion polls, the Russian dictator enjoys an approval rating of 80% of voters in Russia.

Therefore, for Putin, the election is a formality: if he runs, with the support of the state, state media and the almost complete absence of dissent in society, he will surely win, Reuters notes.

Putin may not have any real competition in the election.

Although many foreign diplomats, spies and officials expect Putin to remain in power for life, there has been no concrete confirmation of his plans to run for president in March 2024.

Vladimir Putin, to whom Boris Yeltsin handed over the presidency on the last day of 1999, has already been in office longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev's 18-year tenure.

On 7 October 2023, Putin turned 71. Shortly afterwards, the Kremlin dismissed reports that Putin was unwell as disinformation spread by the West.

Reference: In 2008, the Russian Federation established a presidential term of 6 years, which began to apply to presidents elected after the adoption of the relevant amendments, starting with the 2012 elections.

Due to the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation introduced in 2020, Putin is eligible to run for presidency twice more, starting in 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!