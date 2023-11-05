Zelenskyy insults Putin using F-word on air on NBC News

Zelenskyy talks about Putin on NBC News. Screenshot from the video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainians are not ready to give up their freedom to the "f---ing terrorist" Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy on the Meet the Press programme on American television channel NBC News

Quote: "I have a lot of power, but even feeling strong, and I have a lot of energy, it doesn't mean that we want to fight all our lives because the price is high, like I said. Because war takes the best of us, the best heroes, the best men, women, children. That's it.

Advertisement:

But we are not ready to give our freedom to this f---ing terrorist Putin. That’s it. That's why we are fighting."

Support UP or become our patron!