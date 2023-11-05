All Sections
Zelenskyy insults Putin using F-word on air on NBC News

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 November 2023, 20:01
Zelenskyy talks about Putin on NBC News. Screenshot from the video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainians are not ready to give up their freedom to the "f---ing terrorist" Vladimir Putin. 

Source: Zelenskyy on the Meet the Press programme on American television channel NBC News 

Quote: "I have a lot of power, but even feeling strong, and I have a lot of energy, it doesn't mean that we want to fight all our lives because the price is high, like I said. Because war takes the best of us, the best heroes, the best men, women, children. That's it.

But we are not ready to give our freedom to this f---ing terrorist Putin. That’s it. That's why we are fighting."

Subjects: ZelenskyyPutinwar
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine to explain why his "peace plan" is impossible
Zelenskyy promises changes regarding negligence, Sovietism and bureaucracy in Defence Forces
Tragedy could have been prevented – Zelenskyy on 128th Brigade
