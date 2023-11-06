Over 60% of Ukrainians have completely abandoned Russian-language content

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 62% of Ukrainians have completely abandoned Russian-language content.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to the results of a sociological study, Cultural Practices of the Population of Ukraine in the Context of War

Details: 62% of Ukrainians have completely refused to watch and read Russian-language content and prefer Ukrainian-language content.

31% have significantly reduced their consumption of Russian-language content and significantly increased their consumption of Ukrainian-language content. 7% started reading more in a foreign language other than Russian.

Overall, 78% of citizens have changed the language of their content during the full-scale war, while 22% did not change anything.

Also, 59% of people started reading/watching more news, analytics and political shows. 14% started watching documentaries more often, and 13% of citizens started consuming more entertainment content.

For reference: The sociological study Cultural Practices of the Population of Ukraine in the Context of War was conducted by the NGO Democratic Initiatives of Youth with the financial support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

The research was conducted in three stages: telephone surveys, focus group discussions and expert interviews. The number of respondents was over 1,000.

The study analysed the quantitative and qualitative characteristics of the cultural practices of the Ukrainian population during the full-scale war.

A comparative analysis of cultural practices in peacetime and wartime was conducted, as well as a comparison of searches for cultural content from regions affected by the war.

