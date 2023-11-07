Large-scale fire breaks out in shopping centre in Russian Buryatia

The roof of a shopping centre collapsed during a fire on the night of 6-7 November in Ulan-Ude in Russia’s Buryatia.

Source: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Details: The roof of a shopping centre covering an area of 10,000 square metres is on fire.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Six people left the building on their own. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.

Seventy-two people and 22 special fire appliances are extinguishing the fire.

