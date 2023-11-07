All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Large-scale fire breaks out in shopping centre in Russian Buryatia

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 01:18
Large-scale fire breaks out in shopping centre in Russian Buryatia
FIRE IN BURYATIA, PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

The roof of a shopping centre collapsed during a fire on the night of 6-7 November in Ulan-Ude in Russia’s Buryatia.

Source: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Details: The roof of a shopping centre covering an area of 10,000 square metres is on fire.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: RIA Novosti

Six people left the building on their own. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.

Seventy-two people and 22 special fire appliances are extinguishing the fire.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiafire
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
Russia
Over hundred companies from UK admit violating sanctions against Russia
EU denies that discussions with Kyiv have started on possible peace talks with Russia
Russian MP proposes to create Ministry of Happiness
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: