Large-scale fire breaks out in shopping centre in Russian Buryatia
Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 01:18
The roof of a shopping centre collapsed during a fire on the night of 6-7 November in Ulan-Ude in Russia’s Buryatia.
Source: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation
Details: The roof of a shopping centre covering an area of 10,000 square metres is on fire.
Six people left the building on their own. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.
Seventy-two people and 22 special fire appliances are extinguishing the fire.
