Russian MP proposes to create Ministry of Happiness

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 6 November 2023, 17:22
Russian MP proposes to create Ministry of Happiness
Matviyenko. Photo: Ria Novosti

Valentina Matviyenko, the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, has proposed creating a Ministry of Happiness in the country and adopting a law on "overall happiness".

Source: The Insider

Quote: "Immediately, a law on overall happiness! You know, I dream of creating and have even proposed that we create a Ministry of Happiness in Russia. A ministry that will review all decisions and laws to see whether this new law or new government decree will make people happier.

So far, I have a small group supporting this - you are welcome to join. I think the time will come when we will create a Ministry of Happiness in Russia."

Details: According to The Insider, Matviyenko said in 2019 that she came up with the idea of a Ministry of Happiness during a trip to the United Arab Emirates.

For reference: Valentina Matviyenko is the leader of the upper house of the Russian parliament, one of the highest government positions.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, it became known that she owns a villa near Venice. Her son, who lives in Italy, also owns a villa. By the age of 36, he had amassed vast wealth, valued at US$1 billion as of 2009. According to media reports, Matviyenko herself is worth over 1 billion Russian roubles (US$10.7 million).

Matviyenko is referred to as an "icon of corruption".

Subjects: Russiapropaganda
