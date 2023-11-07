Russians plant mines in critical infrastructure in occupied Kherson Oblast – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The Russian occupying forces are planting explosives near stationary gas control points, electrical substations and critical infrastructure in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russian invaders are planting explosives near stationary gas control points, electrical substations and critical infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast."

Details: The report noted that these actions indicate Russian forces’ likely intention to destroy critical infrastructure when they are forced to retreat.

