Russian attack Kherson with record number of aerial bombs and damage 20 homes in Odesa overnight

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 6 November 2023, 09:15
AFTERMATH OF THE RUSSIAN STRIKE ON ODESA. PHOTO: OLEH KIPER ON TELEGRAM

Russian forces injured at least eight people and damaged 20 apartment buildings in Odesa and launched a record number of aerial bombs on Kherson Oblast during its attack on the night of 5-6 November .

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram 

Details: Russian forces attacked Odesa at around 21:00. A total of 20 apartment buildings, an art museum, more than 20 cars and infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

Rescue workers from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service set up a heating point and provided psychological assistance to residents throughout the night.

In addition, fires broke out in two buildings after the attack.

A private residential building was damaged in the village of Usatove.

Eight people were injured as a result of the attack on Odesa Oblast.

Moreover, the Russian military attacked the city of Kherson on Sunday evening. Four high-rise buildings were damaged and the intermediate floor structure in an apartment was destroyed. There were no casualties.

Russian forces fired on the city of Kherson again at around 03:00. Two private residential buildings were damaged.

The Russians conducted two airstrikes on the village of Krynky and the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast at night.

Russian forces dropped 87 aerial bombs on settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past day alone, and this is the largest number ever.

Background: On the night of 5-6 November, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 22 attack drones and four different types of missiles, while Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 drones and one Kh-59 missile.

