Russians report rocket attack on Donetsk city centre

The Russians claim that a rocket attack was launched on the centre of the city of Donetsk. According to Russian media, there are strikes in the city.

Source: occupation administration of Donetsk Oblast; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian publication; anonymous Telegram channels

Details: The Russians reported that at about 16:25 (Moscow time), three rockets were fired on the central Voroshilovskyi district of Donetsk from a multiple-launch rocket system. In addition, according to the occupiers, two more rockets were fired on the city 15 minutes later.

Окупанти заявляють про ракетний удар по Донецьку pic.twitter.com/RB7TomyGaN — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) November 7, 2023

Russian propaganda media claimed that "at least three or four strikes" were heard in the city centre.

Updated at 19:54: Denis Pushilin, Russian-controlled proxy chief of the Russian-backed "Donetsk People's Republic", claimed that six people were killed and 11 others injured in the centre of Donetsk. Four civilian infrastructure facilities and the building of the Department of Labour and Social Protection were damaged.

Ще наслідки обстрілу Донецька pic.twitter.com/wls8aQgUyK — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) November 7, 2023

