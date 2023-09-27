All Sections
Occupiers say they put Azov Brigade mortar crew member behind bars for 22 years

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 13:36
Occupiers say they put Azov Brigade mortar crew member behind bars for 22 years
EDUARD VARBANSKYI, SCREENSHOT: TASS VIDEO

The occupation authorities have decided to put Eduard Varbanskyi, Ukrainian serviceman and mortarman of the Azov Brigade behind bars for 22 years.

Source: TASS, citing the press office of the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office of Russia

Details: As reported by the Russian Kremlin-aligned media on 27 September, the "Supreme Court" of the so-called "DNR" sentenced Eduard Varbanskyi to 22 years in prison "for a mortar attack on a school near Mariupol last spring (2022)."

As the man who called himself Varbanskyi says in the video, he was accused of "cruel treatment of the civilian population, attempted murder and intentional destruction of someone else's property" for shelling the village of Berdianske near Mariupol with a 120 mm mortar. Then the school was allegedly damaged.

Background: On 22 September, Russian propagandists reported that the "Supreme Court" of the non-recognised "Donetsk People's Republic" sentenced Vitalii Katranych, a sergeant of an intelligence company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to 24 years in prison, for allegedly shooting a resident of Mariupol.

Advertisement: