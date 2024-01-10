All Sections
40% of Ukraine's population will need humanitarian aid this year – UN

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 10 January 2024, 00:25
STOCK PHOTO: DR

More than 14.6 million people, 40% of Ukraine's population, will need humanitarian assistance this year.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Office in Ukraine

Details: The UN reports that the war has also forced about 6.3 million Ukrainians to flee abroad. 

The organisation notes that after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, people have experienced almost two years of unrelenting hostilities.

Civilians are being killed and injured every day, and their homes and critical infrastructure are being destroyed.

The UN stressed that the first week of January brought a wave of attacks to Ukraine that began on 29 December and continues to this day.

Families across Ukraine celebrated the New Year to the sound of air-raid sirens in underground shelters and metro stations, or in the basements of their homes.

The UN has detailed all of Russia's strikes on Ukraine.

On 15 January, Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will present UN-coordinated plans to save lives and overcome the suffering caused by the emergency.

A panel discussion will follow to present both plans, with Martin Griffiths, Filippo Grandi, Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk and representatives of civil society organisations from Ukraine and Poland.

