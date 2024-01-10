All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine makes progress on draft agreement on security guarantees with UK

European PravdaWednesday, 10 January 2024, 09:41
Ukraine makes progress on draft agreement on security guarantees with UK
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian President's Office has stated that they have held another round of negotiations with the United Kingdom on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on providing security guarantees.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine

The participants moved on to the direct processing of the project under the relevant agreement, discussed its main elements and individual thematic areas, and agreed on a further schedule of bilateral negotiations, the message stated. 

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian side at the negotiations was represented by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Ukrainian President's Office stated that the security guarantees that Ukraine hopes to receive from Western countries will not feature the word "assurances".
  • On 20 December, Ukraine and the UK held a second round of consultations on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Kyiv.
  • On 11 December, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, revealed that he had received signals from the EU that there were no problems in the negotiations on the bilateral agreement on security guarantees between the EU and Ukraine as a continuation of the G7 declaration.
  • The G7 countries at the NATO summit in Vilnius agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. Specific bilateral treaties with states that agree to provide security guarantees will be signed later.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKsecurity guaranteesOffice of the President of Ukraine
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
UK
Russian drone damages British company's wind farm in Odesa Oblast – video
SMERSH unit revived in Russia – UK Defence Intelligence
World forced Putin of going cap in hand to North Korea – UK Defence Secretary
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: