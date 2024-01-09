All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drone damages British company's wind farm in Odesa Oblast – video

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 16:39
Russian drone damages British company's wind farm in Odesa Oblast – video
screenshot

A Russian drone attack on 8 January damaged a wind turbine of a power plant belonging to British investor Elementum Energy in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA)

Quote: "Elementum Energy, a leading UK-based international investor in Ukraine's renewable energy sector, reported damage to a wind turbine located at a wind farm in Ukraine's south caused by a recent drone attack," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Details: The UWEA added that there were no casualties among the staff. The National Police of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

Following the attack, a partial shutdown of the wind farm was initiated. A special Elementum Energy team is now working to resume the power supply to consumers.

Background: Earlier, reports indicated that a wind turbine was knocked down by a gust of wind on 8 January in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesUK
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
drones
Drones attack oil depot and energy facility in Russia's Oryol Oblast. Sources claim Ukraine's Defence Intelligence behind it – photo
Russia is to mass produce drones of all types – Russia's Defence Minister
Russians launch Shahed drones in Ukraine's south
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: