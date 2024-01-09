Russian drone damages British company's wind farm in Odesa Oblast – video

A Russian drone attack on 8 January damaged a wind turbine of a power plant belonging to British investor Elementum Energy in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA)

Quote: "Elementum Energy, a leading UK-based international investor in Ukraine's renewable energy sector, reported damage to a wind turbine located at a wind farm in Ukraine's south caused by a recent drone attack," the statement said.

Details: The UWEA added that there were no casualties among the staff. The National Police of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

Following the attack, a partial shutdown of the wind farm was initiated. A special Elementum Energy team is now working to resume the power supply to consumers.

8 січня у Білгород-Дністровському районі Одещини поривом вітру завалило вітрогенератор. pic.twitter.com/w3dhFA0j3b — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 8, 2024

Background: Earlier, reports indicated that a wind turbine was knocked down by a gust of wind on 8 January in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast.

