Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 January 2024, 17:38
Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has not observed any increase in Russia's missile production capabilities but states that Russia retains the ability to use these missiles for large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the DIU, in a new episode of (Un)Safe Country podcast by Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The analysis has shown, and we understand this, especially in the year 2023, shown that the amount that Russia has today is only able to cover the costs or the use that it undertakes every day.

About a month ago, in an interview, we talked about the possibility of attacks on our energy system and in general. So, when we conducted an analysis, in October 2022, when they began to launch large-scale attacks, they had between 900 and 1,000 high-precision strategic missiles.

Last year, at the same time, in October, they had the same amount left. I mean, basically... whatever they produce, they use. We have not seen any significant increase."

Details: Skibitsky provided the example of Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles, which the Russians have not used at all since mid-September. That is, according to the DIU representative, the Russians had been accumulating them for more than three months to replenish their reserves.

missile strike
Police identify 7 dead in Pokrovsk and Rivne, Donetsk Oblast
Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's east due to ballistic missile threat
Russians damage medical centre at children's holiday camp in Kharkiv
