Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's east due to ballistic missile threat

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 10 January 2024, 01:00
Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's east due to ballistic missile threat
Stock photo: mil.ru

An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts in the east of Ukraine on the night of 9-10 January.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "There is a threat of ballistic missile use in the oblasts where the air-raid warning has been issued!"

Скриншот alerts.in.ua о 1.00
Screenshot: Air Raid Alert Map of Ukraine at 01:00

Details: As of 01:00, the air-raid warning was issued in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Update: The all-clear was given at 01:26. 

Subjects: air-raid warningmissile strike
