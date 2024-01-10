Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's east due to ballistic missile threat

An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts in the east of Ukraine on the night of 9-10 January.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "There is a threat of ballistic missile use in the oblasts where the air-raid warning has been issued!"

Advertisement:

Screenshot: Air Raid Alert Map of Ukraine at 01:00

Details: As of 01:00, the air-raid warning was issued in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Update: The all-clear was given at 01:26.

Support UP or become our patron!