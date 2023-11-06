All Sections
Russia produced 115 high-precision missiles in October, with 870 missiles in stock in total – intelligence

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 November 2023, 13:35
Photo: UKRAINE'S DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE ON TELEGRAM

Russia produced 115 high-precision missiles with an effective range of more than 350 kilometres in October, said Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, citing Major General Skibitskyi in an interview with RBC Ukraine

Details: An intelligence representative said that 115 of those missiles are:

  • 40 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
  • 30 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
  • 20 Kalibr cruise missiles;
  • 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
  • 9 Kh-32 cruise missiles;
  • 4 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Russia has about 870 high-precision missiles at the operational-strategic and strategic levels in total, the intelligence reports indicate.

Skibitskyi believes that the Russians are waiting for an increase in the load on the energy system of Ukraine to start hitting the energy sector again.

Quote: "This can happen during the onset of cold weather, when electricity consumption will reach the peak indicators of the autumn-winter period – the Russians are waiting for the temperature to drop below zero."

