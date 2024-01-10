Police identify 7 dead in Pokrovsk and Rivne, Donetsk Oblast
Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 12:24
Seven dead have been identified at the sites of Russian strikes in Pokrovsk district (Donetsk Oblast).
Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)
Quote: "The police identified seven dead in [the town of] Pokrovsk and [the village of] Rivne.
Advertisement:
Investigators and forensic experts are continuing to examine the body parts recovered at the sites of the Russian missile attack on 6 January."
Details: To date, the police have reportedly identified:
- four people killed in Rivne: a girl, 3, her father and mother, 32 and 30, and her grandmother, 59;
- three in Pokrovsk: a man, 34, and two women, 37 and 39.
The identification is ongoing. Police are working to identify four more people.
Background:
- On 6 January, the Russians attacked the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast with S-300 missiles. The bulk of the damage was done to Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnohrad hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.].
- On 8 January, Ukraine's State Emergency Service completed search and rescue operations at the sites of Russian strikes.
- Early reports indicated that 11 people and their families had been killed in the Russian strike.
- Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that over 100 human body parts had been found at the site of the attack on Pokrovsk district.
- The identification of the casualties is ongoing.
Support UP or become our patron!