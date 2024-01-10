Russians damage medical centre at children's holiday camp in Kharkiv

The building of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration on Freedom Square was destroyed by a Russian missile strike. Stock photo: Getty Images

The grounds and buildings of a medical centre at a children’s holiday camp in Kharkiv have been damaged by Russian missiles.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The official stressed that this is an exclusively civilian facility.

There was no information about casualties, and no people were inside the premises.

Emergency services continue to inspect the sites of the impacts.

Background:

On the evening of 9 January, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv.

At 23:36, Syniehubov said that the Russians had struck, likely with S-300 air defence systems from the territory of Belgorod.

