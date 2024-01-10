All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians damage medical centre at children's holiday camp in Kharkiv

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 10 January 2024, 00:50
Russians damage medical centre at children's holiday camp in Kharkiv
The building of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration on Freedom Square was destroyed by a Russian missile strike. Stock photo: Getty Images

The grounds and buildings of a medical centre at a children’s holiday camp in Kharkiv have been damaged by Russian missiles. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The official stressed that this is an exclusively civilian facility.  

Advertisement:

There was no information about casualties, and no people were inside the premises. 

Emergency services continue to inspect the sites of the impacts. 

Background: 

  • On the evening of 9 January, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv
  • At 23:36, Syniehubov said that the Russians had struck, likely with S-300 air defence systems from the territory of Belgorod.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivKharkiv Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Kharkiv
Russians strike children's camp in Kharkiv at night – photo
Russians attack Kharkiv
Death toll after Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 January rises in Kyiv and Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: