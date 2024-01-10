Russians damage medical centre at children's holiday camp in Kharkiv
Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 00:50
The grounds and buildings of a medical centre at a children’s holiday camp in Kharkiv have been damaged by Russian missiles.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The official stressed that this is an exclusively civilian facility.
Advertisement:
There was no information about casualties, and no people were inside the premises.
Emergency services continue to inspect the sites of the impacts.
Background:
- On the evening of 9 January, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv.
- At 23:36, Syniehubov said that the Russians had struck, likely with S-300 air defence systems from the territory of Belgorod.
Support UP or become our patron!