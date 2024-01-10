Former deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Olha Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava have been found dead in Kyiv.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing sources in the National Police of Ukraine and in law enforcement; Ukrainska Pravda and the media outlet ZN.UA, citing sources in law enforcement

Quote from a source: "The bodies of the two women bore no signs of violent death, and the apartments were locked from the inside. The women are thought to have died at different times – the mother about two months ago and the daughter about three weeks ago. A forensic examination will be carried out to establish the causes of death and determine further procedural decisions."

Advertisement:

Details: The police have not disclosed the names of the deceased, but a source in law enforcement has confirmed that the bodies are those of Olha Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava.

Update: This information has been confirmed by ZN.UA sources in law enforcement.

Olha Kolinko was reportedly found on 10 January when utility workers broke down the doors of her apartment in the presence of the police. They had been called in by neighbours because water had started leaking from a standpipe the day before and the property owners did not open the door.

Kolinko, 71, is known to have been seriously ill for many years and was housebound. Her daughter, who cared for her, was found dead in a neighbouring apartment which also belonged to the family.

Ukrainska Pravda sources have also confirmed the deaths of both women. The results of the post mortem, which should establish the causes of death, are now awaited.

Note: Olha Kolinko served as Prosecutor General of Ukraine twice, in 1993-2000 and in 2003-2005. In 2001-2003 she chaired the Committee for Combating Organised Crime and Corruption under President Leonid Kuchma.

Support UP or become our patron!