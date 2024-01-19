UK tests laser weapon against aerial targets: DragonFire can hit coin – photo

The UK government has announced the first successful test of laser technology against aerial targets, which could "boost the UK Armed Forces with greater accuracy while reducing the reliance on high-cost ammunition".

Source: UK government report, quoted by European Pravda

Details: The DragonFire laser-directed energy weapon (LDEW) system fired a powerful laser beam at aerial targets for the first time in the UK at a training range in Scotland.

DragonFire is an advanced military laser, being developed by @dstlmod and 🇬🇧 industry.



The laser-directed energy weapon engages targets at the speed of light, using an intense beam of energy to cut through objects, leading to structural failure.



The government stated that the range of the DragonFire weapon is classified, but it is a "line-of-sight weapon and can engage with any visible target". They described it as an "advanced future military laser".

The UK government added that the laser weapon "boasts pinpoint accuracy" equivalent to hitting a £1 coin from a distance of 1,000 metres.

Quote: "Laser-directed energy weapons can engage targets at the speed of light, and use an intense beam of light to cut through the target, leading to structural failure or more impactful results if the warhead is targeted.

Firing it for 10 seconds is the cost equivalent of using a regular heater for just an hour. Therefore, it has the potential to be a long-term low-cost alternative to certain tasks missiles currently carry out. The cost of operating the laser is typically less than £10 per shot."

Details: The UK's DragonFire programme is led by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) on behalf of the UK Ministry of Defence, working with its industrial partners MBDA, Leonardo and QinetiQ.

"This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionise the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition, while also lowering the risk of collateral damage," Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Paul Hollinshead, DSTL Chief Executive, said: "These trials have seen us take a huge step forward in realising the potential opportunities and understanding the threats posed by directed energy weapons. With our decades of knowledge, skills, and operational experience, Dstl’s expertise is critical to helping the armed forces prepare for the future."

The DragonFire laser system from the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) Photo: UK Government

The DragonFire is the result of a £100 million joint investment between the Ministry of Defence and the arms industry.

Background: Countries around the world are engaged in a race to develop laser weapons powerful enough to melt steel.

China claimed in August 2023 that it had found a way to create a laser weapon that could fire indefinitely. If true, this will give the country a lead in technology development.

In December, the US Air Force and Navy asked the Raytheon Company to design, build and test systems that would "ignite" enemy electronic components using energy explosions.

Prior to that, US President Joe Biden signed the National Defence Authorization Act, which provides for a record US$886 billion in defence spending in the fiscal year 2024.

