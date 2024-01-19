Baltic states agree to create joint defence zone on border with Russia and Belarus

Following a meeting in Riga, Latvia, on 18-19 January, the Latvian, Estonian and Lithuanian defence ministers have agreed to create a joint defence zone on the eastern border where their countries border Russia and Belarus.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Estonia

Details: The agreement, signed by Andris Sprūds (Latvia), Arvydas Anušauskas (Lithuania) and Hanno Pevkur (Estonia), outlines a plan to construct anti-mobility defensive installations in the coming years to deter and if necessary defend against military threats.

The concept of defensive installations is based on decisions made at the NATO Madrid Summit, which emphasised that Allies must be ready to defend the territory "from the first metre" and that new regional defence plans must be developed, the Estonian defence ministry said in a press release.

The ministry added that defence elements "will be positioned in the landscape, taking into account the results of the analysis of the enemy’s intent, the environment, and the defence plan". No explosives, barbed wire or other obstacles will be placed on the border in peacetime.

"Russia’s war in Ukraine has shown that, in addition to equipment, ammunition, and manpower, physical defensive installations on the border are also needed to defend Estonia from the first metre. We are undertaking this effort so that the people of Estonia can feel safe, but if the slightest risk emerged, we would be ready for various developments more promptly," Pevkur said.

The defence ministers also signed a Letter of Intent for purchasing HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and discussed issues related to supporting Ukraine, defence capability development and the upcoming NATO Washington Summit.

Background:

The strengthening of the Baltic states’ borders with their eastern neighbours, Russia and Belarus, came amid growing discussions about the possibility of a Russian attack on NATO member states. Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, has said that Russia might attack a NATO country in the near future.

Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, believes that Europe has three to five years to prepare for a possible military threat from Russia on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance.

