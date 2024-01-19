All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Four components from US found in Russian missile launched on Chernihiv theatre in August

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 January 2024, 19:17
Four components from US found in Russian missile launched on Chernihiv theatre in August
Russian strike on the centre of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on 19 August 2023. Photo: Telegram Klumenko

US-made components have been found in a missile deployed in a Russian strike on the centre of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on 19 August 2023 which killed seven people.

Source: Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP)

Details: Experts found that the satellite navigation system of an Iskander-K missile launched on Chernihiv contained four American components.

Advertisement:

It was also revealed that the missile was produced no earlier than March 2023. The NACP deems it likely that these components were delivered to Russia after the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The agency called on the international community to join together to combat the spreading of their technology, specifically to Russia.  

Quote: "Foreign technologies and components cannot continue to be part of the weaponry of aggressors who are killing civilians all over the world."

Background:

  • On the morning of 19 August, Russian troops hit the centre of Chernihiv with a ballistic missile. Seven people were killed and 156 injured.
  • As it turned out, the Russian forces launched the missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was being held there during a Liuti Ptashky (Furious Birds) demo day, although only the event’s participants knew the exact location.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeChernihivUSAwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
missile strike
Russia strikes Ukraine with 4-tonne anti-ship missile from 1960s – photo
Russian Defence Minister inspects Putin's missiles at factory, orders to increase their range – video
Warning of missile threat issued in Ukraine's east
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: