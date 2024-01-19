Four components from US found in Russian missile launched on Chernihiv theatre in August

Russian strike on the centre of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on 19 August 2023. Photo: Telegram Klumenko

US-made components have been found in a missile deployed in a Russian strike on the centre of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on 19 August 2023 which killed seven people.

Source: Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP)

Details: Experts found that the satellite navigation system of an Iskander-K missile launched on Chernihiv contained four American components.

It was also revealed that the missile was produced no earlier than March 2023. The NACP deems it likely that these components were delivered to Russia after the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The agency called on the international community to join together to combat the spreading of their technology, specifically to Russia.

Quote: "Foreign technologies and components cannot continue to be part of the weaponry of aggressors who are killing civilians all over the world."

Background:

On the morning of 19 August, Russian troops hit the centre of Chernihiv with a ballistic missile. Seven people were killed and 156 injured.

As it turned out, the Russian forces launched the missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was being held there during a Liuti Ptashky (Furious Birds) demo day, although only the event’s participants knew the exact location.

