Russians actively use aircraft and quadcopters, conducts assault actions – General Staff report

Over the past day, 87 combat clashes took place at the front line. The Russians are actively using aircraft and quadcopters, conducting assault actions with the support of armoured vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 January

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted one cluster of enemy personnel.

Units of the Rocket Forces struck two enemy artillery pieces."

Details: On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain their military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities and targeting settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians tried to break through the defence of Ukraine’s troops.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks near Terny in Donetsk Oblast, and 15 more attacks near Serebrianka Forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three attacks in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians failed to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks in the area of Avdiivka and 17 more attacks south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. Here the Russians, with the support of aviation, could not break through the defences of Ukrainian forces.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. Here the Russians, with the support of aviation, failed to improve their tactical position six times.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians failed to retake their lost positions.

The Russian forces do not abandon their intentions to oust Ukrainian units from the established bridgeheads on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river. They carried out nine unsuccessful attempts to assault the Ukrainian positions there.

