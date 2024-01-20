Ukraine's air defence disables 4 out of 7 Russian Shahed drones overnight
Saturday, 20 January 2024, 07:20
Russian forces deployed seven Shahed drones to attack Ukraine on the night of 19-20 January, with Ukrainian air defence destroying four of them.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "Last night, Russian occupiers once again carried out an airstrike [against Ukraine], this time deploying seven Shahed-136/131 attack drones.
Ukraine’s air defence forces and equipment destroyed four enemy drones."
