Ukraine's air defence disables 4 out of 7 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Russian forces deployed seven Shahed drones to attack Ukraine on the night of 19-20 January, with Ukrainian air defence destroying four of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Last night, Russian occupiers once again carried out an airstrike [against Ukraine], this time deploying seven Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

Ukraine’s air defence forces and equipment destroyed four enemy drones."

