Air Force clarifies that UAVs not downed at night did not reach their targets

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 January 2024, 09:26
Air Force clarifies that UAVs not downed at night did not reach their targets
Inforgraphic: Air Force

The Russians attacked Ukraine with seven Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on the night of 19-20 January, four of which were shot down by air defence units, while the rest did not reach their targets.

Source: Air Force

Details: The Air Force specified that the attack drones were launched by the occupiers from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and they also hit Donetsk Oblast with three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles launched from the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

Air defence assets and personnel were responding to the attack within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Quote: "Mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed four enemy UAVs, the remaining three did not reach their targets."

Background: The General Staff reported earlier that Russian invaders had attacked Ukraine with seven Shahed drones on the night of 19-20 January, four of which had been destroyed by air defence.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceShahed dronedrones
