Ukrainian forces repelled over 30 Russian assaults on Avdiivka front – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 20 January 2024, 06:58
Ukrainian forces. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 103 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred at the front over the course of the past 24 hours, with Ukrainian forces repelling 33 Russian assaults on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 January

Details: A total of 103 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred over the course of the past 24 hours.

Russian forces carried out a missile strike and 23 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems 59 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Russian forces deployed seven Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of 19-20 January, with Ukrainian air defence disabling four Russian drones.

Russian forces also carried out airstrikes on Avdiivka, Orlivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

A total of 110 civilian towns and villages came under Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Within the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group of Forces, Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage operations in the area in order to prevent Ukraine from transferring its troops to more vulnerable fronts. Russian forces are also building up minefields and explosive barriers as a protective measure along the Russian-Ukrainian border, in Belgorod Oblast.

Within the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian assaults near Terny, Yampolivka and Verkhnokamianske (Donetsk Oblast) and another 15 in the vicinity of the Serebrianka forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian assaults in the vicinity of Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to repel Russian attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka. Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 14 Russian assaults near Avdiivka, and another 19 assaults to the south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 12 Russian assaults.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault to the south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian assaults to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to undertake operations to expand their foothold [on Dnipro’s left (east) bank]. Over the course of the past day, the Russians undertook 10 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on a cluster of Russian military personnel.

Units from Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four Russian artillery systems.

Subjects: General Staffwar
