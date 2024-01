Zelenskyy: Cyborgs' feat proves Ukrainians cannot be broken – video

Stock photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to the Cyborgs who defended Donetsk Airport in 2014-2015.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "242 days of defending Donetsk Airport. 242 days of the resilience and bravery of our defenders.

The feat of the Cyborgs proved that Ukrainians cannot be broken.

The world could already see what Ukrainians are capable of. We remember everyone who fights for the country!"

