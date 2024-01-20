Ukrainian pavilion in Davos named best by Politico
Saturday, 20 January 2024, 17:40
The pavilion presented by Ukraine at the Davos forum has been named the best by Politico magazine.
Source: Politico
Details: The magazine noted that the Ukraine House, as the pavilion was called, had a calm and cosy underground café, high-quality panels and a friendly atmosphere.
Advertisement:
The pavilion was run exclusively by women, as men of military age are not allowed to leave Ukraine.
The pavilion featured a map with Russian war crimes and three huge screens showing cute TikTok videos filmed by Ukrainians.
Other nominations were won in particular by:
Javier Milei, President of Argentina, for the best speech;
Bank of America for the best party;
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for the best outfit.
Support UP or become our patron!