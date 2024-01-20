Ukrainian pavilion in Davos named best by Politico

The pavilion presented by Ukraine at the Davos forum has been named the best by Politico magazine.

Details: The magazine noted that the Ukraine House, as the pavilion was called, had a calm and cosy underground café, high-quality panels and a friendly atmosphere.

The pavilion was run exclusively by women, as men of military age are not allowed to leave Ukraine.

The pavilion featured a map with Russian war crimes and three huge screens showing cute TikTok videos filmed by Ukrainians.

Other nominations were won in particular by:

Javier Milei, President of Argentina, for the best speech;

Bank of America for the best party;

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for the best outfit.

