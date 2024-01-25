Kharkiv mourns for those killed in Russian missile attacks

A day of mourning in Kharkiv has been declared to take place on Thursday, 25 January for those killed as a result of Russian missile attacks on the city on 23 January.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "The missile attacks on 23 January resulted in one of the most extensive tragedies in Kharkiv in terms of casualties during the entire full-scale war. A day of mourning has been declared in the city due to this."

Details: He also expressed condolences to the families of the killed, "My condolences to the families of the victims in their grief – and may all the Russian non-humans guilty of the murders of the innocent burn in hell".

Background:

Russian forces struck the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with Kh-22 missiles at around 04:00 and 07:20 on 23 January.

The death toll in Kharkiv after a Russian missile attack on Tuesday 23 January has risen to ten people.

