All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kharkiv mourns for those killed in Russian missile attacks

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 January 2024, 01:18
Kharkiv mourns for those killed in Russian missile attacks
Aftermath of missile attack in Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A day of mourning in Kharkiv has been declared to take place on Thursday, 25 January for those killed as a result of Russian missile attacks on the city on 23 January.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "The missile attacks on 23 January resulted in one of the most extensive tragedies in Kharkiv in terms of casualties during the entire full-scale war. A day of mourning has been declared  in the city due to this."

Advertisement:

Details: He also expressed condolences to the families of the killed, "My condolences to the families of the victims in their grief – and may all the Russian non-humans guilty of the murders of the innocent burn in hell".

Background:  

  • Russian forces struck the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with Kh-22 missiles at around 04:00 and 07:20 on 23 January.
  • The death toll in Kharkiv after a Russian missile attack on Tuesday 23 January has risen to ten people.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Kharkiv
Series of explosions rock Kharkiv, presumably coming from outside city
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 10: 2 more bodies found under rubble
Firefighters deal with aftermath of evening Russian strikes on Kharkiv – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
04:34
Russians target 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
All News
Advertisement: