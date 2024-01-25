All Sections
Ukraine calls for complete blocking of Russia's access to goods and technologies in OSCE

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 January 2024, 02:13
Stock photo: Shutterstock

Ukraine has urged its partners to block any attempts by Russia to buy goods that could be used in the military technologies sector from private companies in the West.

Source: statement by the Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE; media outlet Ukrinform 

Details: This statement was made by Danylo Kubai, First Secretary to the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organisations in Vienna, at a meeting of the Security Cooperation Forum.

Kubai said that, demonstrating the highest level of hypocrisy, the Russian Federation continues to criticise the legitimate supply of armaments to Ukraine carried out in support of Ukraine’s inherent right to self-defence according to Article 51 of the UN Charter. Russia is making every effort to disrupt the supply of defence armaments to Ukraine while importing weapons from Iran and North Korea to strengthen its capability to continue waging its war of aggression.

It was also stated that despite Russia’s claims about alleged "industrial self-sufficiency", Russia does everything within its power to evade sanctions and procure Western military technologies in order to support its military industry.

Quote: "According to some reports, up to 95% of critically important components of foreign origin found in Russian armaments destroyed in Ukraine were produced in Western countries. It is known that these supplies are made not by state institutions but by private firms. Moreover, exports which end up in Russia are not necessarily military goods but also dual-purpose goods, civilian products or even household appliances.

The disruption of supplies of critically important goods and technologies to Russia requires large-scale coordinated efforts by the private and state sectors. But this will save the lives of many civilians in Ukraine and disrupt Putin’s military machine. Comprehensively blocking Russia’s access to advanced and sophisticated military technologies ultimately affects Russia’s capability to produce, support and deliver advanced weapons to the battlefield in Ukraine."

Subjects: warRussiaOSCE
