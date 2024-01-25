Threat of ballistic weapons use: Air raid warning issued in several oblasts in Ukraine's east

In the small hours of 25 January, an air raid warning was issued in several oblasts in Ukraine's east due to a threat of a ballistic missile attack.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The warning was issued in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts.

Updated: The air raid warning lasted for about 25 minutes.

