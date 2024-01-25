All Sections
Threat of ballistic weapons use: Air raid warning issued in several oblasts in Ukraine's east

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 January 2024, 02:41
Threat of ballistic weapons use: Air raid warning issued in several oblasts in Ukraine's east
Stock photo: Getty Images

In the small hours of 25 January, an air raid warning was issued in several oblasts in Ukraine's east due to a threat of a ballistic missile attack.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The warning was issued in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts.

Updated: The air raid warning lasted for about 25 minutes.

Subjects: warair-raid warningmissile strike
