Malaysian mercenaries who came to fight spotted in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 January 2024, 04:53
Malaysian mercenaries who came to fight spotted in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Mercenaries from Malaysia have been spotted in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the National Resistance Centre

Details: They are being escorted by a translator and former fighters of the Wagner Group PMC. At the moment, the militants are at the training grounds.

The National Resistance Centre noted that the Russians keep recruiting militants worldwide to continue their conquest policy.

Cubans, Nepali, Belarusians, Serbians and representatives of other countries where recruitment is illegal were spotted in the Russian Armed Forces many times.

The National Resistance Centre warns that everyone fighting in the Armed Forces of Russia against Ukraine is a legal military target.

Subjects: warRussia
