All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service arrests 18-year-old hacker who targeted Ukrainian government sites – video

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 25 January 2024, 11:04
Ukraine's Security Service arrests 18-year-old hacker who targeted Ukrainian government sites – video
Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a young man who helped direct Kharkiv-bound Russian missiles and was preparing to conduct cyberattacks on Ukrainian government websites.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

Details: The SSU says that the detainee is a member of the People's Cyber Army of the Russian Federation, a Russian hacking group. The Prosecutor General's Office adds that he is 18 years old and an IT specialist.

Advertisement:

Information gathered by the hacker allowed Russian forces to conduct two missile strikes on civilian targets in the city, one of them hitting a local hospital, reports the SSU. He also conducted reconnaissance, relaying the locations of Defence Force operations within the oblast, especially potential artillery positions and air defence systems.

To gather intelligence, the young man navigated the area, covertly documenting locations where, in his opinion, Ukrainian defenders could be located. He relayed the information to the FSB through a popular messaging app, in the form of screenshots of digital maps overlaid with coordinates of potential targets.

In addition, the hacker was preparing to launch a series of DDoS attacks on the websites of Ukrainian state-owned companies and government agencies, by order of the FSB.

The SSU arrested him, confiscating mobile phones, a laptop and flash drives during a search of the young man’s residence.

The young man has been served with a notice of suspicion under Article 114-2.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information about the direction, movement of weapons, ammunition and military equipment into Ukraine, and the movement or placement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

He is now in custody, and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Security Service of UkrainehackersKharkivmissile strike
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service behind drone attack on Russia's Tuapse oil refinery – UP sources
Ukraine's Security Service launches investigation into Il-76 crash
"Look for Leopards, Bradleys and HIMARS": Orders of Russian spy detained in Donetsk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
04:34
Russians target 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
All News
Advertisement: