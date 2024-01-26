All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Danish Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine, goes down to shelter in the middle of the night – video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 13:56
Danish Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine, goes down to shelter in the middle of the night – video
Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Stock photo: Getty Images

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen is on a visit to Ukraine.

Source: Rasmussen on social networks, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today I am in Ukraine for the fourth time as Denmark's Foreign Minister. There was an air-raid warning in the middle of the night, so we had to go down to the hotel's shelter," he said on his Instagram, adding also a video of how they went down there.

Advertisement:

Details: The minister added that they had a comfortable shelter, but many Ukrainians who constantly live among air-raid warnings do not have such conditions.

Rasmussen spent the night in an unknown city. During the night, Ukraine’s Air Force warned that ballistic weapons could be used in parts of Ukraine.

There are currently no other official reports about his visit.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke)

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DenmarkKyivair-raid warning
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Denmark
First two promised Leopard 2 tanks from Denmark and the Netherlands ready for Ukraine
Denmark to provide US$21 million to reconstruct Mykolaiv
Denmark says no official word on F-16 jets delay, we expect to receive them in spring – Ukraine's Air Force
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: