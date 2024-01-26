All Sections
Denmark opens office in Mykolaiv to support recovery efforts – photo

European PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 18:08
Denmark opens office in Mykolaiv to support recovery efforts – photo
Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Instagram

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Friday (26 January), has announced the opening of the Danish Embassy's office in Mykolaiv.

Source: Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Instagram, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Official opening of the Danish Embassy office in Mykolaiv together with my counterpart and friend Dmytro Kuleba. In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we now also have a permanent presence in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken on a special responsibility in the recovery," the minister noted.

Details: Rasmussen added, "It is fantastic to see the Danish and Ukrainian flags flying together," commenting on the flags raised outside the newly opened office.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke)

Background:

