Denmark opens office in Mykolaiv to support recovery efforts – photo

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Friday (26 January), has announced the opening of the Danish Embassy's office in Mykolaiv.

Source: Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Instagram, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Official opening of the Danish Embassy office in Mykolaiv together with my counterpart and friend Dmytro Kuleba. In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we now also have a permanent presence in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken on a special responsibility in the recovery," the minister noted.

Details: Rasmussen added, "It is fantastic to see the Danish and Ukrainian flags flying together," commenting on the flags raised outside the newly opened office.

Background:

The Danish Foreign Minister arrived in Ukraine and went to a shelter in the middle of the night because of an air raid.

Denmark and Mykolaiv Oblast signed a memorandum on the recovery of the latter in March this year.

