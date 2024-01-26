Putin reiterates Russian Defence Ministry's statement about Ukrainian prisoners on board crashed Il-76 aircraft

Russian President Putin has commented on the crash of an Il-76 in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, repeating the previous statement of the Russian Defence Ministry that "there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board".

Source: Putin, as quoted by Russian media, particularly RBK

Details: The president of the aggressor state claimed that "Ukraine shot down the Russian Il-76 with its military personnel" and that this could not have happened "under any circumstances due to friendly fire by the Russian air defence system".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Sixty-five people. We were not just dropping them off there. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine knew that we were taking military personnel there, 65 people, and I think there were 190 planned...

We do not know whether Ukraine struck on purpose or by mistake, but it is clear that they did it...

Two missiles were launched from the territories controlled by Kyiv, and the aircraft was hit in two-three minutes, it was almost impossible to react."

Background: Russia, which is waging a full-scale war against Ukraine, has not provided any evidence of the presence of Ukrainian prisoners on board the Il-76 that crashed in Belgorod Oblast on 24 January, and rejects the demand to allow an international commission to investigate the incident.

The Ukrainian side is demanding a transparent international investigation into the downing of the Il-76.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets stated that, similar to the case of the Olenivka tragedy, where Russia blamed Ukraine, this time Russia will also make accusations, but will not let anyone investigate the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!