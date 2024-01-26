All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin reiterates Russian Defence Ministry's statement about Ukrainian prisoners on board crashed Il-76 aircraft

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 January 2024, 18:35
Putin reiterates Russian Defence Ministry's statement about Ukrainian prisoners on board crashed Il-76 aircraft
Vladimir Putin. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian President Putin has commented on the crash of an Il-76 in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, repeating the previous statement of the Russian Defence Ministry that "there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board".

Source: Putin, as quoted by Russian media, particularly RBK

Details: The president of the aggressor state claimed that "Ukraine shot down the Russian Il-76 with its military personnel" and that this could not have happened "under any circumstances due to friendly fire by the Russian air defence system".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Sixty-five people. We were not just dropping them off there. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine knew that we were taking military personnel there, 65 people, and I think there were 190 planned...

We do not know whether Ukraine struck on purpose or by mistake, but it is clear that they did it...

Two missiles were launched from the territories controlled by Kyiv, and the aircraft was hit in two-three minutes, it was almost impossible to react."

Background: Russia, which is waging a full-scale war against Ukraine, has not provided any evidence of the presence of Ukrainian prisoners on board the Il-76 that crashed in Belgorod Oblast on 24 January, and rejects the demand to allow an international commission to investigate the incident.

The Ukrainian side is demanding a transparent international investigation into the downing of the Il-76.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets stated that, similar to the case of the Olenivka tragedy, where Russia blamed Ukraine, this time Russia will also make accusations, but will not let anyone investigate the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warPutin
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
war
Putin says over 600,000 Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine
Estonian intelligence says Russia eases its offensive against Ukraine
Russians bombard Novohrodivka and Krasnohorivka, killing woman and wounding child – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: