All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin says over 600,000 Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 26 January 2024, 17:42
Putin says over 600,000 Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the Russian occupying grouping of forces in Ukraine totals 617,000 military personnel.

Source: Putin summing up the year's results live on air, as reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "The front line length is over 2,000 kilometres, with 617,000 people deployed across the combat zone."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian propaganda outlets claimed that Putin also reiterated that he would accomplish "the tasks and goals set related to Ukraine" and that Russia, by killing civilian Ukrainians, is "trying to end the war in Donbas" and "protect itself".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warPutinarmyRussia
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
war
Estonian intelligence says Russia eases its offensive against Ukraine
Russians bombard Novohrodivka and Krasnohorivka, killing woman and wounding child – photo
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting, discussing front, shells, drones and air defence
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: