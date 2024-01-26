Putin says over 600,000 Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the Russian occupying grouping of forces in Ukraine totals 617,000 military personnel.

Source: Putin summing up the year's results live on air, as reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "The front line length is over 2,000 kilometres, with 617,000 people deployed across the combat zone."

Details: Russian propaganda outlets claimed that Putin also reiterated that he would accomplish "the tasks and goals set related to Ukraine" and that Russia, by killing civilian Ukrainians, is "trying to end the war in Donbas" and "protect itself".

